African investors are plowing more funds into climate tech

African investors are raising more funds to back startups that offer solutions to climate change challenges, targeting areas including agriculture, clean energy, clean cooking, and transportation.

In the last 12 months EchoVC Partners, a pan-African firm, invested in 14 climate-related startups across the continent through an inaugural $3 million “eco” fund, general partner Eghosa Omoigui told Semafor. It was an “experimental fund to show the market need” for environmental solutions using business models, he said. The firm has started raising a separate $3 million fund to replicate the pilot with new investments this year, as well as a fund of up to $30 million for startups addressing climate change and other sectors.

Novastar Ventures, another Africa-focused firm with $260 million in assets, debuted a fund for “people and planet-positive” technologies in January. Its $3.5 million check to Sistema.bio was almost half of what the biogas producer active in Kenya and India raised in a round joined by other investors.

Supporting “backable” environmentally-focused tech companies has been “exciting,” Novastar’s Lagos-based partner Brian Odhiambo said. There is “a massive pipeline” of companies that can demonstrate commercial success, he added.