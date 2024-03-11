Trump floats entitlement cuts, setting up an election year fight

Former President Trump entertained the possibility of cutting Social Security and Medicare on Monday, prompting a rebuke from President Joe Biden.

During an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Trump was asked how he’d address the cost of the entitlement programs and their impact on the national debt. Economists in both parties have long warned both programs aren’t on a sustainable financial trajectory, and face long-term funding shortfalls that eventually lead to benefit cuts for retirees if Congress doesn’t step in.

“First of all, there is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting, and in terms of, also, the theft and bad management of entitlements,” Trump responded “Tremendous bad management of entitlements. There’s tremendous amounts of things and numbers of things you can do.”

The Trump campaign later sought to clarify the comments, after they began to gain traction on social media. “If you losers didn’t cut his answer short, you would know President Trump was talking about cutting waste,” the Trump War Room posted on X. A spokesperson for the Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.