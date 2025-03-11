In with the old: The anti-Trump resistance comes of age

The Democratic Party’s reckoning over age and “gerontocracy” appears to be on hold: The key figures in the anti-Trump resistance, right now, were born in the 1940s.

Texas Rep. Al Green, a 10-term progressive from Houston who’s never sought a leadership role in the party, won an instant online following for protesting the president’s joint address to Congress. In five “Fight Oligarchy” rallies in Republican-held House seats, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders built the biggest crowds for any non-Donald Trump politician since the 2024 election, delivering hour-long speeches against the GOP’s tax and spending plans.

None of this was endorsed by national Democrats. The Sanders tour is run through his political PAC, and ten of Green’s Democratic colleagues joined Republicans to censure him last week. But both Green, 77, and Sanders, 83, have tapped into frustration at the fizzling political efforts to slow Trump down — a few defeats in court, no obstacles to his agenda in the GOP-led Congress.

“Not am I not going there to run my own campaign, I’m not going there to support any candidates,” Sanders told Semafor shortly before the tour began. “I am going there to try to educate the people in those communities about what Trump’s agenda is about. People can tell their Republican members of Congress, who won by relatively small margins, not to vote for legislation to give tax breaks to billionaires in order to cut Medicaid, cut veterans programs, cut education, and cut environmental programs. That is the message of this trip.”

Green’s protest was focused on Medicaid, too. Waving the walking cane he’s used since a surgery three years ago, Green shouted that Trump had “no mandate to cut” the 60-year old health care program for the poor; the GOP’s budget resolution assumed $880 billion in Medicaid savings, with no details.

“We have to meet incivility with incivility,” Green explained on Friday, in an interview with The Breakfast Club. (The black and gold cane, he told Semafor, was a gift from a friend, and “has no weapon in it.”)

No Democrats stood with Green, who had made national news before for introducing Trump impeachment resolutions that went nowhere. Ken Klippenstein, an investigative reporter who’s been closely and critically covering the Democrats’ age issues in his Substack, mocked Green for “waving [his] walking cane around” during last month’s Democratic rally against DOGE’s federal workforce layoffs. Last week, he cited Green as an exception to wimpy Democrats who didn’t want to “challenge the symbolism and sanctity of the formal occasion” in the House.

“I think it says less about Green than people’s desperation for someone, anyone, in the party to respond assertively,” Klippenstein said. “Green has been doing this for months, and people didn’t care. What changed is that the rest of the party is in opossum mode, so what he’s doing suddenly contrasts.”