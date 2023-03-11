Should we be polite to ChatGPT?

"Why do I keep saying ‘please’ to ChatGPT?" entrepreneur and investor Mario Nawfal asked his Twitter followers on Thursday.

It's a question many have posed across Twitter, Discord, and Reddit in recent weeks, as part of an ongoing philosophical debate over chatbot etiquette: Should we be nice to ChatGPT?

Even though rude or polite prompts don’t seem to generate vastly different responses from the AI-powered chatbot, many users say they still find themselves adding "please" or "thank you" while asking questions, and one informal Twitter poll suggested that most people found it "mildly hard" to be rude to bots.

While being nice to chatbots sometimes says more about the person than the tech, experts said, they caution against thinking of them as sentient.

The discussion around these interactions, while often unserious, can offer clues into the future of our relationship with increasingly human-like AI technology.