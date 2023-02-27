10 Minute Text
Data & Society's Jenna Burrell thinks we're worrying about the wrong things about chatbots
Jenna Burrell wants us to stop attributing human-like qualities to chatbots and think of them as tools — with strength, weakness and limitations.
The director of research at Data & Society and former UC Berkeley professor also wants us to think about whose labor and work went into making the chatbots work, and how they may be enabling even more consolidation of wealth and power.
We talked about all that, and what chatbots could be useful for.