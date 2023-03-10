Bill to declassify COVID origins information goes to Biden’s desk

A bill requiring the director of National Intelligence to declassify the origins of COVID-19 will now head to the desk of President Joe Biden.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday voted 419 to 0 to pass the bill after the Senate passed it with unanimous consent last week.

Both Democrats and Republicans agree that it was an important step in clearing up the source of the coronavirus, which has become a highly politicized debate and further strained U.S.-China relations.

Biden will now have to decide whether to sign the bill or veto it, and the White House has yet to signal what his intention is.