Exclusive / Implats drags Zimbabwe’s FX row to Pretoria

Impala Platinum has opened formal talks with Zimbabwe’s central bank and lined up meetings with both the South African and Zimbabwean governments to press for clarity on Harare’s export-earnings policy, its CEO told Semafor, escalating a commercial cash-flow dispute into bilateral negotiations.

Nico Muller’s comments raise the stakes over the southern African country’s policy that requires every exporter, ranging from mining companies to agricultural firms, to surrender about one-third of foreign-currency receipts to the Zimbabwean central bank to rebuild its foreign currency stock, which it can use to meet import needs and defend the exchange rate.

The policy, introduced by Harare in 2024, has had exporters up in arms because they buy critical inputs such as spares and equipment and pay suppliers in hard currency.

Muller, speaking to Semafor on the sidelines of the Johannesburg-based miner’s half-year earnings presentation, said he had an “extensive meeting” with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe about the issue. “We are scheduled to meet with the South African government as well as with the Zimbabwe government.”

Muller said Implats, which relies on Zimbabwe for more than one third of its annual output, accepts the idea of the retention rule but noted that problems arise when the central bank cannot deliver the converted local currency on demand to pay wages, suppliers and other domestic expenses.