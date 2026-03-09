Anthropic sues the Pentagon over supply chain risk designation

Anthropic sued the US Department of Defense on Monday after the Pentagon labeled the AI startup a national security threat over disagreements on the technology’s use in warfare.

The action marks the latest chapter in the feud between the Trump administration and the Claude maker that stemmed from political differences last year, Semafor’s Reed Albergotti reported.

The Pentagon has now classified Anthropic as a supply chain risk, a label normally wielded against Chinese and Russian firms. Legal experts say Anthropic has a strong case, The Information noted, partly because the security laws are meant to prevent outside sabotage and spying, which the company isn’t accused of.

Despite the dustup, Claude played a central role in the US military campaign against Iran.