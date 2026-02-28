Hours after Pentagon bans Anthropic, OpenAI strikes defense deal

Anthropic’s relationship with the Trump administration has been strained since last year, when the company lobbied against a provision in the “Big Beautiful Bill” that would have preempted state AI regulation, Semafor first reported.

Anthropic then butted heads with the Pentagon and national security agencies over company policies prohibiting surveillance and autonomous weapons, an issue that bubbled up in December, when CEO Dario Amodei met with Emil Michael, a former tech executive who now serves as chief technology officer for the military, Semafor first reported.

Hegseth hit back in January in a speech announcing the US government’s new Genai.mil initiative, referring to AI models that “won’t allow you to fight wars,” Semafor first reported.

By contrast, OpenAI has been savvier at navigating Washington and allowed its AI models to be used by the DoD’s Genai.mil for “all lawful uses,” after months of internal deliberations, Semafor first reported.

OpenAI was comfortable with the lack of restrictions because so many safeguards were already built into its models, according to people familiar with the matter.

By threading the needle, OpenAI found a way to placate both the Pentagon and its own employees, many of whom are skeptical of AI use in the military.

On Friday night, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company had reached an agreement with the Pentagon to deploy ChatGPT on classified networks, offering an alternative to Claude. Altman said OpenAI also prohibits domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons. “The DoW agrees with these principles, reflects them in law and policy, and we put them into our agreement,” he said on X.

Both Anthropic and OpenAI declined to provide further comment.

It’s unclear whether the military actually wanted to use Anthropic models for autonomous weapons or domestic surveillance, which is illegal for the military to conduct.

Anthropic has been most focused on applying its technology to cybersecurity and has been one of the only advanced AI models available for use in classified operations.

The Pentagon plans to keep using Anthropic models for up to six months while it looks for alternatives.