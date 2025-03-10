Young conservative women build an alternative to the manosphere

On Jan. 30, the day the first episode of her new show dropped on YouTube, Brett Cooper threw a sold-out surprise live show in the basement of the Stand, a New York City comedy club near Union Square. Appearing onstage with no opener, Cooper admitted to the audience that she had never done anything like the appearance before, but was simply going to share what had been on her mind since she left the Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro’s powerhouse conservative media company.

For the next hour, Cooper kept the crowd of mostly young women’s rapt attention as she weighed in on the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni scandal (she’s very skeptical of Lively’s complaints of misconduct), celebrated her own decision to get married young, and summarized her experience watching the American presidents interact at Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier this year. The crowd cheered when she offered advice to an audience member looking for other gay conservative men in New York.

Cooper, 23, peppy, with a rapid-fire cadence, is one of the highest-profile faces of a new generation of creators on the right reaching out to younger women. These YouTubers and writers are often avatars for (or cheerleaders of) a “trad” lifestyle, espousing traditional gender and family values that are part nostalgia, part revolt against liberal feminist cultural views. They’re powered by social media algorithms on Instagram and TikTok, where young women are the dominant users.

This ecosystem of young conservative female voices fills space for a generation of women who are at least curious about some traditionally conservative views — but aren’t always interested in the entering the digital man cave that is the overwhelmingly male right-wing podcast space.

“For a long time there has been this conversation on the right that has been very male-centric,” Rachel Janfaza, a writer and researcher focused on emergent Gen Z political views, told Semafor. “There are a lot of values that women — young women, in particular — are espousing right now that do align with some of these more right-wing women. And I think a lot of that does stem from this nostalgia for the past, for a time period that many members of Gen Z never actually experienced themselves.”

Cooper, a former teen television actor, found her calling after her acting career ended when, at 19, she refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine. She’s garnered a massive YouTube following — 1.4 million subscribers across 10 episodes, resulting in 17 million views and counting — with videos unpacking celebrity scandals (How Blake Lively Ended Her Own Career) and arguments against progressive ideology in public schools and on college campuses (It’s Time to Abolish the Department of Education — Here’s Why).

Another major voice in the space is Alex Clark, the Turning Point USA influencer who’s dubbed her followers “cuteservatives.” She’s become a Make America Healthy Again influencer with her podcast Cultural Apothecary, where she weaves together interviews about the dangers of microplastics, hormonal birth control, nonstick pans, and anti-depressants with Bible teachings and the benefits of homeschooling. There are figures like Riley Gaines, the former NCAA athlete turned Daily Wire contributor, who hosts Outkick’s Gaines for Girls podcast, focusing on cultural issues around sports from a conservative woman’s perspective. Her relentless criticism of trans athletes on her show and others helped land her on the guest list for Trump’s speech to Congress last week.

There are older bloggers who’ve embraced the same model, like Jessica Reed Kraus, a suburban mother whose opposition to lockdowns in California during the Covid-19 pandemic supercharged her lifestyle “mommy blog,” House Inhabit, and who became a chronicler of the fashion, lifestyle, gossip, and vibes of MAHA, and later, MAGA. And there’s Evie Magazine, a digital tabloid that combines listicles like “The Cutest Spring Dresses for Every Occasion” with stories like “People Think Blake Lively’s CIA-Connected Hire Is Manipulating The TikTok Algorithm And Headlines” and “New Reports from Harvey Weinstein’s Trial Have People Questioning #MeToo All Over Again.”

For years, conservative media was built by and for older men. That’s the vein in which Fox News founder Roger Ailes reportedly directed a “leg cam” at his female hosts’ bodies. In the late 2000s, nearly 73% of radio mega-broadcaster Rush Limbaugh’s audience was male, as was much of Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly’s audience. A snapshot of news consumption in 2012 showed that while conservative media was largely the domain of older male audiences, women overwhelmingly made up the audiences for daytime television and networks like MSNBC.

By contrast, Cooper’s audience today is largely women. While her YouTube viewership skews male, among consumers on Spotify and Facebook, her audience is largely women: According to a spokesperson, it’s 60% female, 32% male, and 8% unspecified on Spotify, and 62% female, 38% male on Facebook.

In an interview with Semafor in February, Cooper said that although she didn’t initially care whether her audience skewed female or male when she started appearing in videos for the Daily Wire, she thought there was a space for younger voices, particularly those that espoused political viewpoints but were not “just making people angry.”

“I looked around me and I was like, ’Okay, I’m not crazy. There are no young women. And even with older women, they weren’t speaking to a younger generation,” Cooper said. Like Megyn Kelly, for example: “She’s great, she’s super powerful, her podcast has blown up. She was not on my radar when I was an 18-year-old.”

She added: “I started the show knowing that there were a lot of men out there, and they probably were older, they were in their 40s, but men had male voices to look up to,” she said. “As a woman that is more on the right, that was raised more right-leaning, I didn’t have that. And so in the back of my mind, I was always like, I could offer that to young women who were in the same position as me, who are just normal American girls who didn’t really fit in with this mainstream leftism that was becoming very, very pervasive in our pop culture and Hollywood and our schools.”



