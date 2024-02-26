Why Trump and Kennedy are chasing Jessica Reed Kraus

Kraus is an avatar for the new front in the battle for the presidency in 2024. Last year, the Biden campaign said in an interview with me that it is crafting a media strategy to address fragmentation. The incumbent is trying to build support among influencers on TikTok and Instagram, and trying to find a way to get in front of Americans who have ditched cable in favor of streaming.

The Trump campaign, too, has found allies in a reshaped cultural landscape in which figures like Depp and Spears’ parents might be conservative-coded, while Heard rallies progressives. The Trump campaign has put the former president on with UFC podcasters and viral YouTube prank bros. He so far has not been able to book himself on Joe Rogan, though he’s trying.

For Trump and for Kennedy’s gadfly campaign, Kraus has created an opportunity. Her news sensibilities — a mix of fashion, home inspiration, political stories from a human interest lens, and sensational celeb news and interesting but not-always-reliable gossip — are a callback to an earlier era. She has, in a sense, recreated the grocery checkout line magazine mix for Instagram. While Kraus would not give specifics, she told me that a senior Trump staffer told her in recent weeks she was doing more to help the former president win over women than anyone else in media.

Kraus reaches the suburban woman who are central swing voters in every American election — they used to be called “soccer moms,” and Kraus indeed has spent a fair amount of time ferrying her kids to sporting events (and blogging about it). And while the female face of the MAGA movement is often conservative religious activist groups like Moms for Liberty, who campaign against LGBTQ inclusion and references to sex in public school materials, Kraus says she’s not religious and doesn’t oppose abortion rights.

Kraus has her share of critics. There’s an entire subreddit dedicated to complaining that her Instagram posts are conspiratorial and right-leaning, with more than 4,000 members. She’s been criticized for what fans saw as her dismissiveness of Depp’s alleged violence against Heard. Spears fans felt that she was unfairly critical of the pop star.

There’s a tone of dismissiveness that runs through the mentions of Kraus in mainstream news publications, which to me seems like some combination of disrespect for her approach (she publishes gossip that is often, at best, unconfirmable) and what reads to me as perhaps some light jealousy. Kraus admits she’s not concerned about whether she’s accurately labeled a journalist or not, and is freed from all the limitations that come with objectivity, which has allowed her to get unmatched access to people she covers in a positive light. One journalist compared her to a conservative DeuxMoi, noting that she often solicits anonymous tips and runs responses that are nearly impossible to verify.

Some of the arguments with members of the media have spilled out into the open. She beefed with Chris Cuomo, who she met at a private Kennedy event last year. She told me that he got heated after she asked about why Ghislaine Maxwell was at the former CNN anchor’s wedding. (“He wrote me later that night calling is like a ‘gotcha’ moment,” she recalled. “He said ‘quality gossip,’ that doesn’t exist. It was just this really misogynistic rant, and it was really rude.”) She said Cuomo sent her a string of insulting text messages after their encounter, which some friends advised her to publish (she declined). She is no fan of Vanity Fair’s Joe Hagan, who she said wanted to profile her, but ended up the subject of several newsletters including one that essentially accused him of drinking on the campaign trail.

Some of the criticism seems fair. Her relationships with the political figures she covers now are much closer than those of a traditional journalist. Last year, Kraus was signed on to be the social media manager for a Kennedy fundraiser hosted by occasional journalist and entertainment world personality Daphne Barak, leading some to speculate that she was being paid by Kennedy. She regularly promotes his campaign stops, and his website recently hosted a link calling on Kraus’s fans to enter their personal information to win free tickets to one of his events. She told me that while she was signed on to be paid to work on the Barak event, the deal fell through. She said she was relieved it didn’t work out, though, because it allows her to say that she has never taken money from Kennedy or any political candidate.

Kraus has an informal ethos that guides most of her coverage. She’s not interested in on-the-record traditional interviews with political candidates. She said she usually takes an “optimistic approach — positive ideas and a positive angle, because I love learning about people.”

Her interest in writing anything about policy is extremely limited. She wrote in her Substack that most people don’t really care about policy when they’re voting, which I told her I found to be partially true and kind of depressing.

“Personable details resonate more with a broader audience,” she said. “Average Americans don’t have the time or patience to sift through what separates one candidate’s health care plan from another. But they relate and respond to intimate aspects that speak to one’s character.”

Still, she told me that she hopes her readers and followers don’t think she should be replacing more traditional news coverage of politics.

“I really focus more on humanizing them in a way that interests me,” she said. “Because I feel like you can get that anywhere. You can go to Politico, you can go on The New York Times, you can go to the campaign websites, you can listen to podcasts. I don’t feel like it’s my job to give everything, and I think that I’m not good at that.”

But one thing is clear. Kraus and her longtime sidekick and photographer Denise Avalos are some of the only members of the media who seem to be having any fun on the campaign trail this year. My experience on the trail in New Hampshire was observing relatively muted campaign events with bored members of the press corps, or sitting around sparsely attended on-rec briefings for strategies that did not pan out. But with a million followers on Instagram and a willingness to write and post favorably and unapologetically about candidates she likes, Kraus’ version of life on the trail is surfing with a potential vice presidential candidate; searching for psychedelic mushrooms in Aspen after skiing with Kennedy and racer-turned-conservative pundit Danica Patrick; and gossiping in the bathroom at Trump’s Super Bowl party with Tiffany Trump and women who also happen to be some of the candidate’s senior advisors.

It wasn’t lost on me that at the same moment that Vice announced it was laying off much of what remained of the publication’s journalism staff, I was walking into a meeting with a woman who claims she is (at least for the moment) single-handedly financially supporting a family of six in a nice part of Orange County purely with the money from her Substack. It was a reminder that while the appetite for holding the powerful accountable is limited, sometimes it pays a whole lot better to be positive. That’s an old lesson in media, too.

As our conversation wrapped up, Kraus got up from the table to catch a connecting flight to South Carolina for primary weekend, where she hit the farmers market with a canvases for Kennedy and was greeted by former HUD Director Ben Carson at Trump’s dinner with Black supporters. When she joined him on the trail this week in South Carolina, she interspersed fit pics of herself wearing Philip Lim shoes, vintage pieces and Rent The Runway looks with first-person interviews with Black Trump supporters about why they love him.