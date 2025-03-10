Democratic media leader dating US senator

One of the Democratic Party’s most notable digital media leaders is dating one of the party’s most media-friendly lawmakers, according to a Washington Democrat and a pointed Instagram post.

Tara McGowan, the CEO of the network of digital media sites known as Courier Newsroom, has been linked to Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, who recently separated from his wife. McGowan posted a selfie of the duo last week on her private Instagram, captioned “not postponing joy,” which was shared with Semafor.

In recent months, Murphy has become one of the most visible Democratic lawmakers, speaking out against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in television and digital media interviews and posting his own vertical videos across social media — taking a page out of a media playbook that McGowan and other Democratic digital strategists have pushed since Trump’s victory in November.

McGowan did not return requests for comment, and Murphy’s office declined to comment.