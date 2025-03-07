Trump says he wants to negotiate nuclear weapons deal with Iran

US President Donald Trump said he’d written to Iran about reopening nuclear weapons talks, according to a Fox News clip broadcast Friday, though Tehran said it was yet to receive any such communication.

“I’ve written them a letter saying, ‘I hope you’re going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing,’” Trump said, adding that he would “prefer to make a deal.”

It comes a few days after the Kremlin offered to mediate talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s growing nuclear program. Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum in early February restoring “maximum pressure” on Iran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently saying fresh sanctions were designed to ”collapse [Iran’s] already buckling economy.”