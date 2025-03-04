Kremlin agrees to broker US-Iran nuclear talks: Report

The Kremlin could help facilitate negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran’s nuclear program and its network of proxy groups across the Middle East, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump reportedly mentioned the idea indirectly in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month; senior officials from both countries also discussed the matter at Feb. 18 talks in Saudi Arabia, according to the report.

Russia and Iran have not confirmed or denied the request, but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Bloomberg that Moscow “is ready to do everything in its power” to achieve a diplomatic resolution.