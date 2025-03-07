Sudan launches case against UAE at the International Court of Justice

Sudan has launched a legal case against the United Arab Emirates, blaming the Gulf nation for arming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the country’s ongoing civil war, as experts warn of an escalating proxy conflict.

The case, filed to the International Court of Justice, claims the UAE armed the group responsible for ethnic-based attacks in Darfur that the US said amounted to genocide. Two years of conflict have led to the gravest displacement crisis in the world and prompted the first global declaration of famine in decades.