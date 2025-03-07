Republicans’ next step on Trump agenda could take more than a month

The News
Here’s the reality facing President Donald Trump’s tax and border agenda: Senate Republicans could take a month or more before even beginning to advance his party-line megabill dealing with tax cuts and national security.
Though the House approved a budget setting up Trump’s “one big, beautiful bill” late last month, the Senate may not take it up until mid-April or beyond, according to interviews with multiple Republican senators and aides. Senators say they’re not slow-walking it — but they want a blueprint for what they’re ultimately hoping to achieve before moving forward.
And lots of tough decisions remain: whether expiring tax cuts need to be paid for, whether Republicans can try to lift the debt ceiling as part of the bill, how deep to cut spending and how to accommodate Trump’s proposed new tax breaks on tips, overtime and Social Security. Senate Republicans need 50 or more votes to take up the House’s budget, and they’ll only go to the floor when they know they have those votes secured.
That clearly hasn’t happened yet.
“We need to have the framework first. My suggestion is we take the House budget and we do a red-line strikeout and figure out what we need to get to 51 votes,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a former party whip, told Semafor. “People are just sort of brainstorming about what they’d like to see in it. But there’s some practical constraints on that, which is: How do you get to 51?”
Trump wants quick action, of course, an outcome that the party’s slim House and Senate majorities aren’t quite prepared to accommodate. The president is calling for urgent border security funding, with his administration warning of an imminent funding crunch.
The Senate originally plotted to send him that border money first and then turn to tax. The House’s February breakthrough on its budget derailed that plan … for most senators, at least.
“We should do it now. In about three weeks they’re going to run out of money. If you do a year-long CR, there’s no money for the wall, there’s no money for additional bed space. And ICE gets cut,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the Budget Committee chair.
Most other Republicans think that one huge bill is the only viable approach at this point. After the House and Senate agree on a budget vision, they’d then turn to the task of writing the legislation to enact its priorities. That will take even more time.
By delaying another round of budget votes until there’s more clarity on the still-unwritten tax-and-border bill, Senate Republicans can preserve the option of passing a border and defense bill without tax cuts.
They could still do that if Trump decides to shift gears and say “’Hey, let’s get that Senate bill passed now and get it into place,” as Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., put it this week.
Know More
Until Trump flashes that impatience, though, senators have little choice but to plunge ahead and try to marry their views with the House’s. Whatever the Senate passes will differ from the House, meaning Speaker Mike Johnson’s threadbare majority will have to endure yet another difficult unity test after the Senate acts.
“We’re still hashing through what we think we have to have in the Senate,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. “We need to know going in that we’ve got the support for it.”
Some Republicans think that the debt ceiling must be removed from the House budget in order to get it through the Senate, on top of revisions to more easily make the 2017 tax cuts permanent.
But if you talk to Republicans, they appear short of an agreement on both of those issues. Hoeven said that “I don’t think we have a timeline yet because we haven’t figured out the exact package.”
And Republicans are currently focused on avoiding a government shutdown by March 14. They may have to pivot to the debt ceiling in the spring if the party-line debate over Trump’s agenda keeps dragging out.
Asked when the Senate might take its next budgetary steps, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said “hopefully, before Easter.”
“We have to have a pretty good idea of what we want to have in it before we actually go to the floor if we’re going to change” the House approach, said Capito, the No. 4 GOP leader. “This will come together. Because it has to. I don’t think we’ll have a second bite at this apple.”
Notable
- The debt ceiling might need to be raised in just two months, according to Bloomberg.
- The Congressional Budget Office found that House Republicans would need to cut Medicaid or Medicare to hit their spending targets.