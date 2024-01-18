Kenyan president’s war with judges emboldens his allies to defy courts

NAIROBI — An onslaught on Kenya’s judiciary led by the country’s president and his allies has prompted fears that it could trigger constitutional crises and erode public trust in the legal system.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had been expected to file a petition on Thursday seeking the removal of a high court judge who ordered the forfeiture of his funds amounting to $1.2 million in a graft case before his election. But he announced on the day that he would put the petition on hold to enter talks over the dispute. Gachagua has urged Kenyans who have had bad experiences with judges to file official complaints.

In January, Ruto vowed to defy court orders he claimed were imposed by corrupt judges who had accepted bribes to sabotage his administration. Kenya’s courts have prevented the implementation of some of Ruto’s most important policy decisions, including an affordable housing levy and the deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti.

AD

Timothy Thondu, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, said the ongoing disputes with the judiciary would embolden regular citizens to disregard the rule of law. “Had the president restrained himself from attacking the judiciary, then he as a symbol of authority would also be able to prevail on his cronies to respect the rule of law,” he told Semafor Africa, asserting that the president had set a dangerous precedent.

Chief Justice Martha Koome in January said Ruto was “setting up the country for chaos and anarchy.”