A teetering New York bank has been rescued. Will it be the last?

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is stepping in with $1 billion to save the latest teetering regional bank. The question is whether it’s the last.

Since three regional lenders failed last spring, the entire sector’s profit margins have continued to shrink and bad loans have continued to pile up.

At New York Community Bank, the $113 billion lender that Mnuchin and his co-investors are rescuing, the problem was commercial mortgages. At Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic, it was a wrong-way bet on interest rates. A deal to save a tiny community bank fell apart last week, apparently because it couldn’t file audited financials.

AD

Reuters/Joshua Roberts

New data out today from the FDIC shows that banks are sitting on $478 billion of unrealized losses in their holdings of older loans and bonds that are now less valuable because interest rates on newly issued securities are higher. That’s better than the $683 billion hole as of Sept. 30, but having to crystallize those losses — say, by selling assets to raise cash — would likely push at least some to the brink of failure.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of this,” former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton said in an interview. “I also don’t think it’s systemic.”

Large banks are strong, he said. And even without an explicit government backing for deposits above $250,000, customers at midsized regional banks seem to think they’re safe.