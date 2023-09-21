‘Pray and delay’ is back as debt costs soar

With debt payments soaring, companies and their lenders are returning to an old trick: kicking the can.

Payback schedules have been extended on $114 billion worth of U.S. loans this year, most of them to companies with private-equity owners and low credit ratings, according to Pitchbook LCD. That’s the highest since 2009, when the country was emerging from a recession.

These “amend and extend” deals — also called “amend and pretend” and, more waggishly, “pray and delay” — involve pushing out maturity dates by a few years and tossing lenders extra fees in exchange for their flexibility.

The hope is that the company will be in better shape by then. Private-equity firms “are eternal optimists,” said Carolyn Hastings, a partner at Bain Capital Credit.

Soaring debt costs are one of the clearest ways that higher interest rates are rippling through the economy. Stressed companies lay off workers or delay initiatives: Goldman Sachs estimates that for each extra dollar of debt service, companies cut labor costs by 20 cents and physical investments by 10 cents.

That’s how the Fed accomplishes its goal of cooling the economy. But in the meantime, companies that overborrowed during the last, halcyon decade are running into trouble.

Blue-chip companies are paying more for debt than junk-rated companies were two years ago. Rates on risky loans used in buyouts have doubled since 2018, stretching companies that borrowed during a time of lower rates and rosier growth projections.

Lenders can, of course, wait until companies default and seize them. But banks and loan funds aren’t in the business of running billboard owners and dialysis clinics and scaffolding suppliers — all beneficiaries of reworked loans in the past few months. Operating businesses tend to deteriorate in creditors’ hands.

“You don’t want to take the keys, but you are going to see more of that and more forced sales,” Hastings said.