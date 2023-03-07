JetBlue wants to remove 10-15% of seats from every Spirit plane: DOJ lawsuit

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block the proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit Airlines, saying JetBlue is seeking to remove 10% to 15% of the seats from every Spirit plane.

"Fewer seats means fewer passengers — and higher prices for those who can still afford to make their way onto the plane. This is unlikely to stop business travelers flying on corporate expense accounts, but would put travel out of reach for many cost-conscious travelers," the complaint said.

The DOJ said the deal would dampen competition in the industry and charge higher prices to Spirit's current customers.