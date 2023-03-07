House Republicans are taking steps to prepare for a possible debt ceiling default

The House Ways and Means Committee is soon taking up a bill that would require the government to keep making certain payments if it breaches the debt ceiling, three people familiar with the matter told Semafor.

Per a notice sent to committee members reviewed by Semafor, the panel will be marking up a three-page bill from Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., that would authorize the Treasury Department to continue making interest payments on the national debt in the event of a default.

A spokesperson for the Ways and Means panel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Some Republicans have long argued that, if the government were to crash up against its borrowing limit, it could still prioritize payments to bondholders and spare certain programs from funding cuts. The idea has met resistance from both Democratic and Republican White Houses, which have argued it may be illegal and logistically infeasible.

But conservatives in the House reportedly demanded a vote on a bill that would force the government to prioritize among its obligations as part of the deal that delivered the speaker’s gavel to Rep. Kevin McCarthy. The Washington Post reported in January that a debt prioritization measure would move through the lower chamber by the end of the first quarter.