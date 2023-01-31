Republicans have a plan B if the U.S. breaches the debt ceiling. It'd still be a disaster.

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Republicans have been talking up an old idea to prevent a catastrophic default should Washington breach the debt ceiling later this year.

If the government suddenly can’t cover all of its bills, some GOP lawmakers argue it should simply pick and choose who to pay each day, and put bondholders first on the list, followed by other key groups like retirees.

Last week, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. released a bill that would require the government to keep making payments on Treasury bonds, Social Security benefits, military salaries, and veterans benefits in the event of a debt limit breach. In a statement to Semafor, Scott said the legislation would ensure the U.S. “takes care of its core obligations” while giving lawmakers the “limited time they may need to solve the problems before us.”

Rep. Jodey Arrington, the GOP chair of the House Budget panel, recently went even further, arguing that the US already has a constitutional obligation to pay bondholders first under the 14th amendment, which says the “validity of the public debt … shall not be questioned.”

“We have to pay our creditors,” he told Punchbowl News in an interview published Friday. “Like, you can’t not do that.”

Conservatives have pitched “debt prioritization” as a potential fallback plan during every borrowing limit showdown of the past dozen years. By ensuring bondholders are paid, they argue, they can turn a prolonged standoff into something closer to a government shutdown — a major inconvenience, but not the kind of thing that explodes the entire global financial system. That would make it easier for GOP leadership to hold strong in negotiations.

Democrats have criticized it as an impractical and potentially illegal band-aid that wouldn’t prevent economic calamity. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that prioritizing bondholders would still amount to a default. (Trump’s Treasury chief, Steve Mnuchin, also wasn’t a fan.)

Some top Republicans in Congress have quietly been wary of the proposal, too.

“After looking at it, we came to the conclusion in the McConnell operation this doesn't work — and there are essentially some political downsides to it,” Rohit Kumar, who worked as a senior aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during the 2011 and 2013 debt ceiling standoffs, and is now PwC’s national tax services co-leader, told Semafor.

But for the moment, Wall Street seems to be taking comfort in the notion that should debt ceiling negotiations go off the rails on Capitol Hill, their interest payments will keep arriving on time.

“Most investors who follow this closely are very aware the United States will not default on its bonds,” Ajay Rajadhyaksha, global chair of research at Barclays, told Politico this week.