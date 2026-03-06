Events Email Briefings
Regional conflict risks knocking Gulf’s image as financial hub

Mar 6, 2026, 6:52am EST
A view of Burj Khalifa from Vida Creek Harbour, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Raghed Waked/Reuters

The Iran war has undermined the Gulf’s efforts to fashion itself as a financial and cultural center.

Regional capitals have courted the global high-finance set, Semafor’s business editor noted, but drones striking elite hotels and interceptor missiles launching near the Burj Khalifa showed that Gulf hubs were instead “a nice house in a rough neighborhood.”

The conflict will strain Gulf economies and may force them to reduce overseas investments, the Financial Times reported.

Other sectors face a new reality, too: Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai have become major airline hubs, but a long-lasting crisis could cause permanent damage, while tourism and sports are also at risk: F1 is considering dropping next month’s races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Tom Chivers
