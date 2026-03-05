View / The war in Iran is reminding Wall Street that the Gulf remains a volatile place

Wall Street spent the past few years rushing into the Middle East and now finds itself in a nice house in a rough neighborhood.

The widening war in Iran is a reminder that the Gulf, for all its modernization and courtship of the global high-finance set, remains a volatile place. A drone struck a hotel in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, and missile interceptors were fired near the financial center and the world’s tallest tower. Reopened airports are allowing expats to evacuate. How many of them will come back?

The Middle East has become a playground for American financiers, who are salivating at the chance of tapping huge sums of money and shaping the region’s financial markets in their own image. But long before the missiles started flying, the economics of doing business in the Gulf were already changing — and not to Wall Street’s benefit.

For two decades, Gulf governments played the role of rich aunt — writing checks, asking few questions, and happily letting New York bankers run the show. But Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Riyadh have morphed from deep-pocketed clients to fully fledged principals that are driving harder bargains in their dealings with Western financiers. They’re demanding better terms, more control, and richer economic returns in the form of domestic investment.

Riyadh’s giant Public Investment Fund has shifted its spending toward projects at home. At the US-Saudi Investment Forum hosted by the Trump administration in November, most of the deals ran in one direction: toward Riyadh. The UAE is going a step further, making a play to manage not just more of its own money, but everyone else’s, too, raising the question of what happens if Wall Street’s best clients become their competitors.

Twenty years ago, Western asset managers coming to Abu Dhabi would end meetings with Gulf sovereign wealth funds by saying, “This is how much we expect from you,” Khaled Al-Marri, CEO of real assets at Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala, told me in December at Abu Dhabi Finance Week, the Emirates’ answer to Davos and Milken. Now, Al-Marri said, “we are co-architects of deals together.” When the KKR executive sitting next to him chimed in about “partnership,” he was acknowledging that the power dynamic has flipped.

Those partnerships can be profitable, but the easy money for Wall Street is disappearing. What remains is a harder bargain in an uncertain place — assuming the bankers choose to come back at all.