Trump warns Hamas ‘it is over’ if it fails to free hostages, as secret US talks revealed

US President Donald Trump warned Hamas that “it is over” if it fails to release the remaining hostages held in Gaza, after reports emerged that the militant group had held secret talks with Washington.

The talks between US hostage affairs envoy Adam Boehler and Hamas represent a break with a decades-long tradition that sees the US avoid direct negotiations with groups it designates as terrorist organizations.

Hours after Washington confirmed the negotiations Trump posted a stark warning on Truth Social saying “I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say,” he wrote, adding that this was the “last warning” and if it didn’t comply there would be “hell to pay.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Israel had been consulted on the talks. Israel does not directly consult with Hamas.

It comes as doubts grow that a temporary ceasefire, which expired on Saturday, will be renewed.

Israel has blocked aid into Gaza in an attempt to pressure Hamas. Meanwhile, Arab leaders this week presented a counter-proposal to Trump’s plan to turn Gaza into a “Riviera of the Middle East,” which was rejected by Washington.