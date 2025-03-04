Arab leaders meet to discuss alternative to Trump’s Gaza plan

Leaders from across the Arab world will attend an emergency summit in Cairo today, as they attempt to form a counterproposal to US President Donald Trump’s plan to “take over” Gaza and resettle its inhabitants. Egypt will put forward its vision for rebuilding Gaza, although it remains unclear how this will be financed.

Although Arab countries support Palestinian statehood and reject the forcible displacement of Palestinians, they remain divided over Gaza’s future. Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia want to disarm Hamas but are open to the militant group remaining a political entity, while the UAE favors a unified governing entity across Gaza and the West Bank.

The talks come as tensions ramp up over Gaza: Israel began blocking aid to the territory on Sunday, demanding Hamas agree to a temporary extension of their truce, which expired a day earlier— even as both sides prepare for war to resume.