Biden-Trump rematch edges ever closer as Haley pulls out of presidential race

Nikki Haley exited the Republican presidential race on Wednesday after losing all but one state primary on Super Tuesday to the party’s frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

“I am filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support we’ve received from all across our great country. But the time has now come to suspend my campaign,” she said. “It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him and I hope he does that.”

Her decision makes a rematch between Trump and U.S. President Joe Biden all but certain in November’s election.

At Tuesday’s state primaries, Haley was only able to fend off Trump in Vermont — the state where she had announced her bid for the nomination last year, becoming the first major challenger to Trump’s campaign.