Nikki Haley suspends presidential campaign

Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign after getting routed by Donald Trump on Super Tuesday. Speaking in Charleston on Wednesday, she said she had “no regrets” and thanked her supporters — who she warned Trump not to take for granted.

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him, and I hope he does that,” said Haley, who did not endorse the former president in her remarks.

The move comes less than two weeks after Haley, in a defiant “state of the race” speech, pledged to fight on through Super Tuesday, while leaving her later plans ambiguous. In recent weeks, Haley had sharpened her criticism of Trump, arguing that “chaos” followed him, questioning his mental fitness, blaming him for Republicans’ repeated underperformance in recent election cycles, and accusing him of siding with autocrats like Vladimir Putin.

AD

But Haley was unable to build on her unsteady coalition, garnering support from 25% or less of self-identified Republicans, and a majority of non-Republicans who chose to vote in the party’s primaries. On Tuesday, after a campaign that took her across the map, she narrowly carried Vermont while losing 14 other states.