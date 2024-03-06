Mitch McConnell says he’ll support Trump as GOP nominee

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tepidly endorsed Donald Trump for president Wednesday, saying that it ”should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support.”

McConnell’s endorsement came after Trump’s only remaining challenger in the GOP primary, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race after Trump dominated Super Tuesday.

“It is abundantly clear,” McConnell said, “that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee.”

The Kentucky senator, who is stepping down from his leadership post after November’s election, has sparred with Trump in the past over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and other issues. Trump has also made racist comments about McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao, who served as Secretary of Transportation under Trump.

Notably, Haley did not endorse Trump when ending her campaign, instead saying it is ”now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it, who did not support it.”