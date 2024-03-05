Ghana’s president delays decision on controversial anti-gay bill

ACCRA, Ghana — Ghana’s president has delayed making a decision on an anti-gay bill due to a Supreme Court challenge, a move that could enable him to avoid choosing between a $4 billion hole in World Bank funding and scuppering his party’s chances in December’s elections.

The bill, which imposes a three-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of identifying as LGBTQ+ and has attracted international criticism from rights groups, requires President Nana Akufo-Addo’s assent to become law. Akufo-Addo, nearing the end of his second term in power ahead of a presidential election in December to choose his successor, has previously said he would sign the bill into law if it was supported by the majority of Ghanaians.

The president, late on Monday, said a challenge had been mounted at the Supreme Court. “It would be as well for all of us to hold our hands and await the decision of the Court before any action is taken,” the president said in his first public comments on the bill since its passed last week. The court’s deliberations could extend beyond the end of his time in office.

The finance ministry, in a document seen by Semafor Africa, has warned that the bill could trigger the loss of $3.8 billion in World Bank financing over the next five to six years and “derail” the country’s $3 billion IMF loan deal if it becomes law.

But Ghanaians typically frown upon same-sex relationships and any failure to sign could cost Akufo-Addo’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) whose candidate in December’s election will be Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

The bill was backed by Ghana’s two biggest parties, including the NPP. Earlier this year the leading opposition candidate John Mahama, a former president, publicly stated that gay marriage was against his Christian beliefs, though he did not state whether or not he supported the bill.