US military is using Claude in Iran amid Anthropic feud

The US military is leveraging Anthropic’s Claude in its expanding campaign against Iran, despite a bitter feud with the AI startup.

The Pentagon deployed the powerful tool during its attack on Iran within hours of banning it, and is reportedly still using it, underscoring the government’s challenge in giving Claude up even as it threatens to blacklist its maker.

The threat has led some defense tech firms to switch to other AI models, and many of Anthropic’s investors have remained silent, Semafor’s Reed Albergotti reported.

But Anthropic’s stance over the use of its tech in warfare is a public relations victory for the company, Albergotti wrote; employees at Google and OpenAI are now pushing for guardrails around the military’s use of AI.