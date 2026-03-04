Exclusive / Anthropic’s investors don’t have its back in its fight with the Pentagon

Anthropic may be standing its ground against the Pentagon, but the AI powerhouse is doing so with a noticeably quiet quarter: its own high-profile backers. Despite the company’s defiance, Silicon Valley’s biggest players have remained silent.

In a recent meeting between Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the issue of Anthropic came up, according to two people who were briefed on the encounter.

Amazon has invested billions in the startup, a crucial part of Amazon’s custom chip strategy as the largest consumer of the company’s Trainium AI chips. And Hegseth had been threatening to designate Anthropic a supply chain risk, which would make it impossible for many of the military’s suppliers to do business with the company.

Jassy demurred, declining to take Anthropic’s side, the people said.

He wasn’t alone. Despite Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s very vocal opposition to the Pentagon’s demands — and rival OpenAI Sam Altman’s running commentary on the matter — a number of Anthropic investors have remained silent.

AD

One investor told Semafor that speaking up might further inflame things with the administration and that they were still holding out hope the issue could be resolved. Another said that Anthropic requested they say nothing. Anthropic and Amazon declined to comment. The Pentagon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.