Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, weekday mornings
Sign up

Tillis goes big before going home

Mar 4, 2026, 5:08am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Thom Tillis
Kent Nishimura/Reuters

Retiring Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., is applying his no-holds-barred Federal Reserve playbook to — well, everything.

After eviscerating Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday for her handling of everything from disaster aid to immigration enforcement to her dog, Tillis pledged to “shut down the [nominations] process until I get answers to my questions.”

He left the door open for a future congressional vote on Trump’s war on Iran if there’s a “similar level [of] hostility … three weeks from now.”

And he said he was exploring ways to carve out a ban on institutional investors from the Senate’s new housing legislation because it “couldn’t be further away from [the] free market.”

“I’m going to try to work on getting it out,” Tillis told Semafor. “We’ll see [how]; just trying to work through the procedural hoops right now.”

Eleanor Mueller
AD