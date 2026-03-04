Tillis goes big before going home

Retiring Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., is applying his no-holds-barred Federal Reserve playbook to — well, everything.

After eviscerating Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday for her handling of everything from disaster aid to immigration enforcement to her dog, Tillis pledged to “shut down the [nominations] process until I get answers to my questions.”

He left the door open for a future congressional vote on Trump’s war on Iran if there’s a “similar level [of] hostility … three weeks from now.”

And he said he was exploring ways to carve out a ban on institutional investors from the Senate’s new housing legislation because it “couldn’t be further away from [the] free market.”

“I’m going to try to work on getting it out,” Tillis told Semafor. “We’ll see [how]; just trying to work through the procedural hoops right now.”