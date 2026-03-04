Senegal PM threatens to withdraw his party from government

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said that he was considering withdrawing his party from the government and returning to opposition amid escalating tensions with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Senegal is holding major debt reconciliation talks with the International Monetary Fund but Sonko has resisted the Washington lender’s call for restructuring. He said the option of taking his political party out of his “soft power-sharing situation” with Faye was on the table should disagreements persist.

Sonko chose Faye, then his protégé, to become the now ruling Pastef party’s presidential candidate in the 2024 elections after Sonko was jailed by the previous government. But a power struggle has threatened to derail the current administration’s efforts to lift Senegal out of its worst economic crisis in decades.