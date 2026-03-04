Republican senators pray Trump pushes Paxton out of the Texas Senate race

President Donald Trump could end the Texas Republican Senate primary at any moment, and the party’s top lawmakers are loudly encouraging him to back John Cornyn.

Republican leaders are sweating the prospect of 12 weeks of brutal intraparty attacks in a runoff between the incumbent Cornyn and state attorney general Ken Paxton. Trump said Wednesday that he will soon move to end the drama — without hinting which way he will come down.

The stakes are huge because Texas Democrats nominated state Rep. James Talarico over Rep. Jasmine Crockett, setting up a potential Paxton-Talarico race that Republicans worry could cost them what’s been a red Senate seat for more than three decades. Some even speculate that a Talarico victory this fall could make it that much harder to hang onto the Senate.

If it’s Talarico vs. Paxton, it “becomes more expensive, and it’s at-risk,” said Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., a former chairman of the party’s campaign arm. “I’ve chatted with some significant donors that have great pause getting behind Ken Paxton. These are strong Republicans.”

As such, Republicans are pulling out all the stops to try to get Trump to push Paxton out of the way. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Majority Whip John Barrasso both reiterated Wednesday that Cornyn is the better choice for a general election and urged Trump to endorse him.

Trump’s ambivalence in a three-way primary made sense to Republicans: Alienating Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, could have hurt the fragile House majority and created different headaches. But now — with hundreds of millions of dollars and control of the Senate hanging in the balance — there are “a lot of friends and advisers of the president that are making that case for Sen. Cornyn,” Daines said.

GOP leaders believe Trump could be convinced to back Cornyn with a pragmatic argument. Cornyn questioned Trump’s electability in the past but has since said he was wrong. Paxton has far more baggage: He’s been indicted as well as impeached by his statehouse; his wife filed for divorce “on biblical grounds.”

“John Cornyn makes the general election much easier,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Paxton “has more problems. You can see it in the polling. He has more exposure.”

Two top Trump advisers are involved in Cornyn’s campaign, with pollster Tony Fabrizio working for the Texas senator and former campaign adviser Chris LaCivita working for a pro-Cornyn super PAC that has dropped more than $20 million on Paxton. LaCivita said there’s more coming and that “the second wave is going to be a bitch.”

Cornyn is “positioned to win the runoff. And if the president endorses early, it saves everybody a lot of money, and 10 weeks of a spirited campaign on our side that keeps us from spending time focusing on the Democrats,” Thune said.

The ongoing primary is “not helpful, which is why the president could weigh in and it would be enormously helpful,” he added.

Cornyn narrowly leads Paxton in the first round of voting, a welcome surprise for Republicans who had seen him trailing Paxton in plenty of polls. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee a lead in the runoff; establishment favorite David Dewhurst lost to Ted Cruz in a 2012 runoff despite Dewhurst leading the first round of voting.