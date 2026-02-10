Democrats agonize over their Texas Senate primary

Progressive senators are wading into Democratic primaries across the country, at times breaking from their leaders to back more left-leaning or insurgent candidates — with the notable exception of Texas.

That’s starting to change.

The March 3 primary in a red state where Democrats haven’t claimed a Senate seat in 38 years has become an urgent priority, even though many in the party feel too burned by past Texas near-misses to get involved.

As state Rep. James Talarico and Rep. Jasmine Crockett square off, some Democrats worry that nominating Crockett could squander the advantage they’d get if Republicans tap Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over the more battle-tested incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

Talarico even leads Paxton in a hypothetical general-election matchup, according to some polls. That’s enough for Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., who told Semafor he’s endorsing Talarico.

“I’ve given him money. I’ve been really impressed with his communication. I think he’s doing a really remarkable job,” Heinrich said. “He’s running a really smart campaign, and he’s doing a great job talking to people about the things that they care about in a way that is very accessible.”

Heinrich is one of several progressive Democrats who’ve already diverged from their leaders’ pick in other contested primaries that will determine the party’s shot at a Senate majority in November, including Maine, Michigan, and Minnesota. But so far, he’s the only member of that group to pick a side in Texas — even though one Democratic senator said there’s a clear Talarico preference in the caucus.

“He’s the viable one,” this senator told Semafor. “There are a lot of us who are rooting for him.”

Endorsing Talarico over Crockett isn’t a simple choice; across the Capitol, the Congressional Black Caucus PAC has backed Crockett as she trumpets a University of Houston poll showing her with an 8-point primary lead. Her campaign did not respond to a request for comment but said this week she’s “in the best position to reassemble a winning Democratic coalition.”

Still, Heinrich said he hopes other Senate Democrats follow his lead. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said he “might” weigh in on the Texas primary, though he praised both candidates as “compelling” and acknowledged “they both probably have different lanes to a general-election victory.”

“I don’t have anything for you,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is backing Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota over the leadership-backed Rep. Angie Craig. Warren said the Texas Senate race is broadly winnable because Republicans “don’t seem to have any popular candidates.”