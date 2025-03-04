World Food Programme closes southern Africa office after US aid cuts

The World Food Programme — which relied on the US for nearly half its budget — will close its southern Africa office after Washington slashed foreign aid.

The closure comes as the region is gripped by a severe drought which threatens millions, while the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo could further strain food supplies.

Aid organizations throughout Africa have been forced to close since US President Donald Trump’s decision to cut foreign assistance. The UK also announced last month it was reducing aid spending.

Although Trump’s cuts create an opportunity for China to increase its presence on the continent, Beijing is not likely to plug the aid gap, experts told Semafor’s Africa Editor Yinka Adegoke.