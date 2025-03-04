Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

World Food Programme closes southern Africa office after US aid cuts

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Mar 4, 2025, 7:20am EST
People hold placards, as the USAID building sits closed.
Protests outside of the USAID building in Washington DC. Kent Nishimura/File Photo/Reuters.
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The World Food Programme — which relied on the US for nearly half its budget — will close its southern Africa office after Washington slashed foreign aid.

The closure comes as the region is gripped by a severe drought which threatens millions, while the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo could further strain food supplies.

Aid organizations throughout Africa have been forced to close since US President Donald Trump’s decision to cut foreign assistance. The UK also announced last month it was reducing aid spending.

AD

Although Trump’s cuts create an opportunity for China to increase its presence on the continent, Beijing is not likely to plug the aid gap, experts told Semafor’s Africa Editor Yinka Adegoke.

A chart showing contributors to WFP in 2024
AD
AD