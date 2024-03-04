US Supreme Court allows Trump to remain on primary ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled Monday that Donald Trump can remain on the Colorado presidential primary ballot, overturning a ruling in that state that prohibited him from running.

The Colorado Supreme Court court declared in December that Trump was ineligible to be president again under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, finding that he incited an insurrection in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump appealed that ruling, and the nation’s highest court agreed with his argument that a single state cannot disqualify a candidate from running for president. That decision about eligibility, the justices said, should be left up to Congress.

Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer for Trump in the case, said in a statement that Colorado’s “attempt to use the 14th Amendment in this manner was a dangerous overreach that, if left unchallenged, could have set a perilous precedent for future election.”

A lawyer for the plaintiffs who brought the case in Colorado to remove Trump from the ballot told The New York Times that the justices ”abrogated their responsibility to our democracy,” adding that the case had brought “direction on where to go.”

Trump has faced eligibility challenges in dozens of states under the insurrection clause. The Supreme Court’s ruling didn’t touch on whether Trump incited an insurrection, but instead focused on whether a state has the ability to bar someone from running for president.