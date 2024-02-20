Nikki Haley is telling you, she’s not going

Days ahead of the Saturday primary, and after a month of frenzied in-person campaigning, Haley has made no alterations to a message that leaves most Republicans cold. Her campaign is selling “Make America Normal Again” T-shirts to a primary electorate that associates “normalcy” with pre-Trump decline.

“This is the least policy-focused race we’ve had in a while,” said Katon Dawson, a former state GOP chair and a day-one Haley endorser, as the candidate and her bus arrived at a Monday stop in Camden. “Trump refusing to debate Nikki Haley has made this cycle all about personalities, not policies that could better peoples’ lives.”

Haley has run here as the anti-chaos candidate, spending up to 10 minutes at a time on the stump to deal with Trump’s latest insults or legal problems. “Everything he touches,” she says, “we lose.” To crowds of a few hundred people, in parks and country clubs, she pitches herself as the sure-thing general election winner with the popular position on Ukraine (fund its defenses), the best numbers in national polls (“I beat Biden by up to 17 points!”), and a way to avoid a rematch between the oldest presidential candidates ever.

This is the contrast that Haley wanted from day one — a 52-year-old military spouse with a winning record versus a 77-year-old ex-president who has spent more days in court this month than in South Carolina. Even breaking news, out of the candidate’s control, was syncing up with Haley’s message. On Saturday, after Russian dissident Alexei Navalny died suspiciously, Haley walked to the side of her campaign bus in the Columbia suburbs to talk to reporters about Trump, NATO, and how he would “always side with” dictators.

“I think you need to ask Trump what he thinks about what happened to Navalny,” Haley said. “Does he think Navalny was a good guy? I’ll tell you: I think Navalny was a hero.”

It was one of the Haley critiques that thrill the never-Trump and anti-Trump voters that are cheering her on and donating enough to keep her campaign in gear. But she needs Republican votes to win, and appealing to them and to Trump skeptics can lead to impossible gymnastics.

At the press gaggle, one reporter asked her to respond to Republicans who compared Navalny’s imprisonment, then death, to Trump’s legal problems — which they blamed on a deep state effort to destroy him. Haley’s clarity began to melt.

“I mean, I think that you look at anything that’s happening right now — we see it in D.C., we’re seeing it in these courtrooms — we’ve got to take the politics out of everything,” Haley said. “There’s some that have come up against Trump that have not been fair. I think there’s some that he’s going to have to defend himself and prove his case.”

Two days later, Trump himself compared Navalny’s fate to “what is happening in our country” — specifically, to Trump. It was his first and only comment on the news. At her campaign stops that day, Haley attacked Trump over his threats to weaken NATO and cozy up to Putin, but no longer mentioned Navalny.

Polling can be wrong, but Haley’s refusal to predict a win here is notable. After winning 43% of the vote in New Hampshire, she told NBC News that her South Carolina showing “has to be better,” a formulation she never used again. A Tuesday poll from Suffolk University, conducted after Trump mocked Haley’s husband for vanishing when he was on a well-publicized National Guard deployment, found that it had no effect on primary voters.

So, how would she win? The point of Tuesday’s speech was that she didn’t need to, even in her own neighborhood. Nothing was moving the dial against Trump, but he was not winning 100% of the vote and that was enough rationale to continue. In one of her boldest spin attempts, Haley recast Trump’s Iowa landslide as rejection by 49% of Republican voters, and his New Hampshire win as rejection by 46% of them. Her path to the nomination was vanishing, but her megaphone wasn’t. It wouldn’t, unless she stopped running. So she wouldn’t stop.