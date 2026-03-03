Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, weekday afternoons
Sign up

Trump open to armed militias in Iran, WSJ reports

Mar 3, 2026, 5:17pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
US jet takes off from aircraft carrier during Operation Epic Fury
US Navy/Handout via Reuters

President Donald Trump is open to backing armed militias to help topple Iran’s government, US officials told The Wall Street Journal, as the expanding war raises questions about Washington’s endgame.

Trump discussed the conflict with Kurdish leaders Sunday, Axios reported, though he hasn’t yet committed to providing material support to anti-regime groups.

Trump also hasn’t ruled out putting US boots on the ground, a move that would further deflate the noninterventionist image he campaigned on: One Republican senator said it would cross a red line, Semafor’s DC team reported. Still, Republican lawmakers appear likely to vote down measures curtailing presidential war powers this week.

Brendan Ruberry
AD