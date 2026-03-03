Trump open to armed militias in Iran, WSJ reports

President Donald Trump is open to backing armed militias to help topple Iran’s government, US officials told The Wall Street Journal, as the expanding war raises questions about Washington’s endgame.

Trump discussed the conflict with Kurdish leaders Sunday, Axios reported, though he hasn’t yet committed to providing material support to anti-regime groups.

Trump also hasn’t ruled out putting US boots on the ground, a move that would further deflate the noninterventionist image he campaigned on: One Republican senator said it would cross a red line, Semafor’s DC team reported. Still, Republican lawmakers appear likely to vote down measures curtailing presidential war powers this week.