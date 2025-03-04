House Democrats organize digital creators to counter Trump’s speech

Ahead of Donald Trump’s first major address since his inauguration in January, House Democrats are leaning heavily into a new media strategy to push back against his agenda.

On Tuesday, as Trump addresses a joint session of Congress, House Democratic leadership will welcome at least 40 digital media creators and new-media journalists to get out the caucus’ message, a Democratic aide told Semafor.

Before Trump’s speech on Tuesday, Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will host members of Congress, their guests, and dozens of digital creators, including the YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen, podcaster Jessica Yellin, and creators from Call to Activism and Crooked Media, among others.

After the speech, House Democrats will hold their first post-address spin room for new media and digital creators. Several lawmakers have invited guests to the speech who’ve been impacted by the Trump administration’s early moves, including fired federal workers, and the digital creators will be able to chat with them.