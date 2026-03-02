US sanctions Rwanda’s top army officers over DR Congo conflict

US President Donald Trump’s administration issued a notable rebuke of the Rwandan government, imposing sanctions on the country’s army and top military officials as fighting continued in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The announcement from the US Treasury Department came just days after The Wall Street Journal reported that the administration had tabled sanctions on Rwanda in January due to private pressure from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who argued that sanctions could alienate the African nation following a call with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Among those sanctions Monday are Rwanda’s army chief of staff, along with the chief defense staff and two other senior Rwandan generals. The sanctions represent a direct challenge to Rwanda over its long-denied military support for M23, the rebel group that has seized major cities including Goma and Bukavu in eastern Congo.

The announcement provoked a stern response from Rwanda’s foreign ministry, which said in a statement that the sanctions “misrepresent the reality and distort the facts of the conflict.”

But the US Treasury said Rwanda’s military is still “actively supporting, training, and fighting” alongside M23, which it said is responsible for human rights abuses and a mass displacement crisis in the country. It also accused Rwanda of using M23 to access “mineral-rich areas of eastern DRC” and fund M23 forces.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expects “the immediate withdrawal of Rwanda Defence Force troops, weapons, and equipment [from the eastern DRC].”