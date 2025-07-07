UN accuses Rwanda of using M23 to access DR Congo’s minerals

Rwanda helped M23 rebels gain control of territory in eastern DR Congo that gave Kigali access to its natural resources, according to UN experts.

In a confidential new UN report seen by The Associated Press, the experts wrote that the smuggling of coltan, considered a critical mineral, from M23-controlled territories had reached “unprecedented levels” in the last few months.

Rwanda has repeatedly denied backing M23 but UN experts accused the country of backing the rebels using “advanced military equipment, including jamming systems, short-range air defense system and armed drones.”

Details of the report emerged as Rwandan President Paul Kagame said he was unsure whether a US-brokered peace deal with Kinshasa would hold.

He told reporters on Friday that Rwanda was committed to implementing the deal, but that it could fail if DR Congo did not live up to its promises and played “tricks.”