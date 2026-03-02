Iran strikes spark US debate over war powers

The strikes on Iran sparked a debate in the US about President Donald Trump’s powers, and deepened divisions within his base.

Polling found Americans split largely down partisan lines on whether the attacks were justified and whether they made the US safer, with a slim majority saying that Trump should have sought congressional approval before proceeding.

Both the House and the Senate are looking to vote on resolutions restraining Trump’s ability to keep carrying out such attacks, although even if enough Republicans rebel for such measures to pass, Trump would likely veto. Most GOP lawmakers and voters support the offensive, but usually pro-Trump figures such as Tucker Carlson, Steven Bannon, and Erik Prince suggested it undermined the president’s MAGA agenda.