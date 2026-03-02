Democrats prepare war powers votes on Iran

Democrats in both chambers are preparing to force votes on reining in President Donald Trump’s war powers amid the war against Iran.

They’re already acknowledging those efforts will fall short of the margin needed to overcome a presidential veto.

“I don’t have a two-thirds margin in both houses, but I do think it’s really important to put every member of Congress on the record about this,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told reporters Sunday.

Kaine said even unsuccessful votes can force a president to “change behavior,” adding that Democrats could keep filing new resolutions as the conflict drags on.

Kaine expects a Senate vote Tuesday on his resolution, while Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., are readying their own action in the House.

That vote is expected as soon as Thursday, with GOP leadership aiming to defeat it, but unity in both parties isn’t guaranteed.

Speaking to Hill staff on Sunday, CNN reported, Pentagon briefers said Iran wasn’t planning a preemptive strike on US assets before it was attacked. Hill leaders, or the “Gang of 8,” are expected to be briefed Monday evening before Congress is briefed Tuesday.