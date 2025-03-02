European leaders chart new Ukraine peace talks path after Oval Office debacle

Kyiv’s European allies gathered in London Sunday for talks aimed at crafting a peace plan for Ukraine after a disastrous meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the future of the continent in the face of Russian aggression uncertain.

The London gathering followed a week of diplomacy by European leaders that ended in dramatic fashion on Friday, when Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly admonished Zelenskyy and ejected him from the White House.

France and the UK have stepped into the breach: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron said they would present a peace plan to Washington, but stressed that a resolution to the conflict will require a US “backstop” to deter Russia from violating the terms of a deal.