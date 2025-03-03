Uncommon bonds: US support for Taiwan

The robust support for Taiwan contrasts with the now-eroded bipartisan support for Ukraine, which fell apart thanks to Republican fatigue over sending tens of billions of dollars in military assistance and other aid to Kyiv to help it fight Russia.

Bonnie Glaser, managing director of German Marshall Fund’s Indo-Pacific program, said Taiwan is a fundamentally different issue because of the island’s robust investment in the US and high-tech sector, as well as the strong “anti-China sentiment” in Congress that helps propel its support in Washington.

“The kind of divisions that we’ve seen on Ukraine, I think, are less likely to appear as it pertains to Taiwan,” said Glaser.

Some critics of Ukraine aid have also argued that the US should focus vital military resources not on Ukraine but on preparing to aid Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, viewing China as a bigger long-term threat to the US.

Perhaps the most senior Republican making that argument: Vice President JD Vance, who played a central role in Friday’s remarkable blowup of US-Ukraine talks.

But Ukraine aid supporters have argued that the Russian attacks on its neighbor are interrelated with Taiwan’s potential independence. They say keeping up support for Ukraine against Russia will serve as a deterrent against any Chinese action against Taiwan.

“If we continue to stand strongly with Ukraine, I think unmistakably the message that sends to [Chinese leader] Xi Jinping is that we’ll work with our allies and partners to impose real costs on the PRC if they were to take the step of trying to militarily conquer Taiwan,” Coons told Semafor, using an acronym for the People’s Republic of China. “I think that continues to be a bipartisan perspective.”