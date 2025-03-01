Europe rallies around Ukraine after Oval Office meltdown

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Saturday, ahead of a European leaders meeting in London Sunday. Before the closed door talks, the British leader told Zelenskyy that Ukraine has “full backing across the United Kingdom,” stressing that “we stand with you for as long as it may take.”

Many of the bloc’s most senior officials and heads of state have voiced support for Ukraine after a disastrous Oval Office meeting between the leaders of Kyiv and Washington descended into a televised war of words.

The row derailed plans to finalize a critical minerals deal that was to underpin a shifting security relationship.

The remarks served to underscore the widening gap in ties between the US and Europe, once close transatlantic allies who since US President Donald Trump’s return to office have engaged in a series of public spats and are nearing a trade dispute.