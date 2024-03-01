Rep. Jamaal Bowman, stealth winner of the New York map

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new congressional maps into law Wednesday, ending a three-year battle over partisan redistricting lines. One unsung winner: Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a two-term member of Congress facing a primary in New York’s 16th congressional district.

Democrats gifted Bowman Co-Op City, a heavily Black-populated housing development in the Bronx with relatively high voter turnout. The move bolsters his chances against challenger Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who is backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Bowman, who represents a significant number of Jewish-American voters, has come under fire from AIPAC for voting against pro-Israel resolutions in the House.

The new map also includes Cornerstone Academy for Social Action Middle School, which Bowman founded and where he served as principal.

“I gave 10 and a half years of my life as a middle school principal and community activist in that community, so I’m obviously ecstatic to have it back,” Bowman told Semafor in an interview Thursday.

At the same time, Bowman lost Wakefield, another heavily Black-populated community that is now in a neighboring district. The primary is expected to be heavily competitive — and expensive.

“This is no slam-dunk race,” Bowman said. “We still gonna have to work our butts off.”