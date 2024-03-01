Nigeria wants $10 billion from Binance as “retribution” for losses

LAGOS — Nigeria will ask cryptocurrency exchange Binance to pay $10 billion for alleged losses caused to the government by its operations, an aide to President Bola Tinubu said.

“This country recorded massive losses from their operations and the government is asking for small money from them,” said Bayo Onanuga, the president’s adviser on information and strategy, to the BBC. “We are asking them to pay us close to $10 billion in retribution because they really messed up our economy in a very short time,” he said.

Onanuga claimed that crypto traders have used Binance to manipulate Nigeria’s currency, undermining the central bank which he said is “the only authority that can fix the country’s exchange rates.” He confirmed reports earlier this week that two members of the Binance team “were arrested when they came to Nigeria.”

Nigeria’s national security adviser’s office said law enforcement agencies and the central bank are investigating Binance’s operations in the country, according to news publication Premium Times.

Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Semafor Africa.